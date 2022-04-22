Chance to join returning East Riding Youth Dance sessions

The regular weekly youth dance sessions are returning to Bridlington, Pocklington, Beverley and Withernsea. Photo submitted

East Riding Youth Dance is currently looking for new members.

The regular weekly dance sessions are returning to Bridlington, Pocklington, Beverley and Withernsea.

The fun, energetic, creative dance sessions are open to children aged 9 to 18.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Dixon, arts development officer, said : “Whether you are looking for a creative outlet, to keep moving and improve fitness, or just a chance to have fun with friends, these sessions are for you.”

The sessions take place at Bridlington Spa and Pocklington Arts Centre on Mondays, Withernsea High School on Thursdays, and Beverley Memorial Hall on Tuesdays.