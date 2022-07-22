Chance to run a stall or be a volunteer at this year’s Hinge Centre Summer Fayre

The Hinge Centre Summer Fayre will be held at Bridlington CYP.

The event will take place between noon and 4pm and promises to be packed with fun family activities.

Organisers of the fayre said anyone interested in hosting a stall on the day are welcome to get in touch.

They are also appealing for volunteers to ensure the smooth running of the event.

This year’s activities include: Children’s prize games, bouncy Castle, trade stalls, balloon modelling, glitter tattoos, mini pop-up cinema, children’s crafts, photo booth, raffle and tombola, bake sale, various stalls, Bridlington Gold Radio Roadshow, children’s entertainment, food and drink and Busters Quality Ice Creams.

Entry to the fayre is completely free.

However, donations are welcome for each activity on offer throughout the afternoon and people are asked to sign in upon arrival.

A Hinge Centre spokesperson said: “We’ll be giving away 100 children’s ice creams once again this year, provided by Buster’s Quality Ices!

“Tokens can be collected at our sign-in booth – be sure to get down early to avoid missing out.

“Anyone interested in hosting a stall at the event, or anyone who would like to volunteer a few hours of their time to help oversee the various activities, please get in touch.”