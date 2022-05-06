Chance to take Pride of place at inaugural event as a volunteer or artist

The inaugural Bridlington Pride event will take place on Saturday, July 2.

The packed day of entertainment will be held at Bridlington Spa and organisers are hoping residents will help out on the day.

They are also appealing for local artists and photographers to exhibit work featuring what Pride means to them.

Their work will take centre stage in the Spa Gallery the week before the Pride event.

The Pride event is free but it is important that anyone who would like to attend the event collect a ticket ahead of the day.

Organisers of the event recently held a meeting when Hull Pride’s Andy Train presented Councillor Andy Walker and East Riding Council’s Martin Batstone with Ally pin badges in recognition of their support.

Martyn Coltman, at Old Town Gallery, agreed to be the event’s designer and also offered to take over responsibility of the exhibition.

The meeting also launched the sale of our new, biodegradable wristbands which can be purchased for £2 each.

These will allow wearers of the band gain access to special discounts at various retailers across the town.

They are available to buy at Morrisons Bridlington store and Three Brass Monkeys on Prince Street.

A Bridlington Pride spokesperson said: “Around 40 people attended the latest meeting, representing 30 businesses and services. We delivered a presentation, informing everyone who we are and what we hope to achieve.

“We received a lot of support during the meeting, we were overwhelmed by the support with people saying how well we have done and offering to help us.

“Lots of ideas came out of the meeting. Martyn Coltman at the Old Town Gallery offered to be our designer which has taken a huge amount of pressure off us.

“This means that we can now start printing flyers, posters and banners and make our social media platforms easier to navigate.

“Andy Train, of Hull Pride, presented Ally pins to Councillor Andy Walker for his work as a trustee and Martin Batstone who has been championing Trans rights, so his pin featured the Trans flag.

“After the meeting we were inundated with offers of help and donations.

“We have received funding from Do It for East Yorkshire and Bridlington Town Council to be able to put the event on, and thanks to Bridlington Spa keeping costs down, we have been able to deliver a free event. Without these organisations the event might not be taking place.

“The Spa has also offered a place for us to hold our meetings and we are very grateful for all the help and support.

“At the meeting we unveiled our wrist bands. These say ‘Bridlington Pride’ and are biodegradable.

“They are available at Morrisons and Three Brass Monkeys for £2 each. Discounts connected to the wrist bands will be announced nearer the time of the event.

“If any businesses want to get involved with the discount scheme they can still get in touch with us.

“We are also hoping to produce a brochure on the day covering everything available.

“We still need artists and photographers to submit work for the exhibition from Tuesday, June 28. They can submit a piece on what Pride means to them in Bridlington.”