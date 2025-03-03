Claudia Quayle, artist-in-residence at Whitby’s Captain Cook Museum, makes her first appearance at the visitor attraction on Saturday March 15.

She will be in the museum’s Blue Drawing Room on Saturdays March 15, April 19, May 10, June 14, July 19 and September 13.

The museum is delighted to welcome her back as artist-in-residence to share her passion for watercolour painting and botanical art with people.

The current exhibition in the Grape Lane museum focuses on the many ways in which a sailor might perish while sailing with Cook and the lengths he went to keep his crew free from harm.

Claudia Quayle, artist-in-residence at Whitby's Captain Cook Musuem.

Also in the Blue Drawing Room, next to the artist’s room, will be a live art demonstration, which takes place from 10am to noon and is free with entry fee to the museum.

Talk with Claudia while she works on her watercolours, exploring the theme of Sydney Parkinson’s Florilegium as seen in the artist’s room.

While focussing on medicinal plants in New Zealand, Claudia will be comparing these plants to their herbal and medicinal counterparts found in the Dilston Physic Garden in the North of England.

Claudia will also be running a series of classes in the afternoons on the Saturdays mentioned above, from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Sign up as an individual or with a group of friends for a special afternoon of expert tuition in botanical watercolours.

The classes are informal and friendly, with a maximum of six people.

Recommended for adults (and children aged 12 and up) of beginner to intermediate ability.

Price £15 includes materials and refreshments.

People are advised to book early as places are limited.