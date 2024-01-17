Channel 4 invite virgins from Scarborough and Bridlington to apply for new TV show
Channel 4 is to examine the issue of intimacy anxiety among young people in a new series from Double Act Television.
Recent research by The Princes Trust and UCL reveals that 40% of young people are anxious about meeting others, and more are staying virgins for longer than previous generations.
In this new format a number of young people will travel to a Mediterranean island retreat where, with the help of world-leading intimacy experts, they will have the chance to explore and hopefully overcome their fears.
A spokesperson from Double Act Television said “This series uncovers a hidden issue totally at odds with the hyper-sexualised media portrayal associated with young people today.
"Addressing this in a sensitive and responsible way will provide contributors and audiences with a much more accurate picture of what many young people in Britain today are really experiencing.”
Candidates from across Scarborough and Bridlington will need to be aged 21 or over to qualify.
Visit www.theintimacyretreat.co.uk for further information.