Channel 5’s Milkshake presenter Amy Thompson is heading to the East Coast later this month

Amy Thompson, a presenter on Channel 5’s ‘Milkshake’ Kids’ TV programme and originally from Hull, will be leading sessions including arts, craft and dance, ideally for the under 8s, at The Hut in Withernsea.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 18 and Thursday, August 25 from 10am to noon.

The Hut is taking part in the Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF), a government funded scheme to provide, in conjunction with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, healthy food and holiday enrichment for children in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.

There is no need to book in advance for any of the activities, including the sessions with Amy Thompson.

Trevor Pardoe, general manager of the Hut, said: “We are delighted to welcome Amy to The Hut! Her previous sessions have already proved popular, and I know these next two will be equally successful.