Over 60 local businesses are supporting an online charity auction to raise funds for the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal for Scarborough Hospital, organised by York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

The charity held the auction for the first time last year which raised over £6,000 for the appeal and are hoping to raise even more this year.

Businesses in Scarborough, York and surrounding areas have generously donated prizes to the auction which is open for everyone to take part in.

There is a fantastic range of prizes to bid on including a Eurostar trip for two, dining experiences at top restaurants including Skosh in York and Clark’s in Scarborough, a tour of the famous Masons gin distillery, a family ticket for York’s Chocolate Story and many more.

Megan Dillenger, Revenues and Marketing Manager, at the Bike & Boot Inn in Scarborough, said: “We are proud to be supporting the auction for the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre by offering a fabulous 1 night getaway in our beautiful large sea view rooms for up to 4 guests and 2 dogs, with our Continental Buffet breakfast included too.

"It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to support this worthy cause again, and we hope this donation can contribute greatly to the fundraising efforts.”

Emma Sargent, Community Fundraiser for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We are so grateful for the incredibly generous support that has been shown by local businesses. The money raised will help to fund the extras in the new centre including creating relatives’ rooms within critical care to enable family to stay close by, fitting out specialist rooms including a mental health crisis room, and funding gardens to support patient and staff wellbeing.

“There is a fantastic range of prizes, so whether you would like to treat yourself or get some Christmas shopping done, please do take a look at the auction website and get bidding!”

The auction will run online from 9am on Monday 6 November until 8pm on Sunday, November 19.

Go to www.york.nhs.uk/onlineauction to browse lots and start bidding.