Charity box supporting children with terminal illnesses stolen from Malton supermarket
The charity box was taken from a table in the supermarket forecourt at around 10.15am on Thursday October 19.
The collection was for a charity supporting vulnerable children with terminal illnesses and their families.
The suspect is described as around 40-50 years old, about 5'6'' to 5'7'' tall with dark facial hair dressed in all black with blue trainers.
Anyone who has information that could help officers to identify him is requested to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Matla.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the 12230199094 North Yorkshire Police reference number when passing on information.