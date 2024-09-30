Charity concert - and a farewell to Whitby Roman Catholic Priest Father Patrick
The fundraiser concert in aid of Lourdes pilgrimages for the sick was held at the Chapel on the Hill on Whitby’s Brunswick Street on Saturday September 28.
Katie performed a range of folk songs from her latest albums, which cover the current state of the world, plus more local themes from her family and the north east.
Fr Pat, as he is fondly known, was the priest who officiated at Kate’s wedding at Mount Grace Priory in 2014, and their friendship goes way back to when she was a young girl.
It was fitting that she dedicated the song Bridges and other favourites to him.
She called him a “shining light and inspiration in her life” and wished him well in his retirement.
The highlight of the evening, however, was a last performance from the Chancy Brothers (pictured here), which included Canon Eddie Gubbins from Scarborough and Rev Kieran Kilcommons from Robin Hood’s Bay, as well as Father Pat.
The three priests performed a number of Irish folk songs including The Wild Rover, which had the audience singing and clapping along.
Fr Pat was born in Limerick and ordained in Tipperary in 1973.
Since 2012, he has been the charismatic parish priest of both St Hilda’s and English Martyrs’ Church in Sleights.
As well as his pastoral duties, he has been active in his support for asylum seekers, the sick and unfortunate throughout the diocese.
His roles have included Chaplain of both Teesside Port and James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, and he will continue as pastor for the Lourdes pilgrimages.
At his last Sunday mass the following day, he received a standing ovation from the congregation.
Father Pat’s parishioners will miss his services and sense of humour, but warmly welcome Father Michael Sellers, who will take over as the parish priest role as from October 1.
