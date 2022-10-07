Charity to mark World Homeless Day with awareness event in Bridlington next week
This World Homeless Day (Monday, October 10), Emmaus Hull and East Riding is hosting an event in Bridlington to raise awareness of the realities of homelessness. During the event, Emmaus will also unveil their new Outreach Van.
The organisation’s ‘A Box is not a Home’ event aims to highlight how the public can support people sleeping rough, with spotlight speakers, information on local support services, live music, and food stalls between 10am and 2pm at The Crown Building on Quay Road.
The group supports formerly homeless people by providing them a home for as long as it is needed, meaningful work in their social enterprises and a chance to get back on their feet.
At the event, the organisation will be showcasing their new Outreach Van, a custom space that will allow Emmaus to support even more people who are sleeping rough.
The van has been made possible by Brandfixx, who donated the van’s eye-catching wrapping and KCOM who provided the van for Emmaus to use.
Kelly, director of Emmaus Hull and East Riding, said: “We are exceptionally grateful for the continued support we receive from KCOM, from the team’s genuine interest in our work, their endless energy and support of innovation, and sharing their unused resources with us. Most of all, we’re grateful for their passion to support grass roots charities in the community. Our outreach welfare van is going to transform how we work with those sleeping rough in the East Riding.”
Emmaus delivers an outreach service in East Riding that refers and signposts people on the streets to local support services. The van will allow the team to offer warm drinks, food, blankets, and essential clothing on the go and will travel with the Outreach team across East Riding, from Goole to Bridlington and Market Weighton to Hessle.