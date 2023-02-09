"Charming" new artworks at Whitby's Pannett Art Gallery inspire series of family workshops

This includes recent acquisitions from the Soper Collection.

These beautiful paintings, prints, drawings, illustrations, and ceramics are being publicly displayed in Whitby for the first time.

Through their artwork, the Soper Collection tells the story of George Soper (1870-1942) and his daughters Eva (1901-1990) and Eileen (1905-1990).

Ceramic Blue Tit is by Eva Soper. Image courtesy of the Chris Beetles Gallery on behalf of the AGBI.

This talented family were dedicated to revealing the wonder of the British countryside, including the wealth of wildlife they nurtured at their reclusive home.

There are many themes to explore and stories to tell with these fabulous artworks.

The gallery is inviting visitors to tell them about the artworks in this collection that they enjoyed the most, and which aspects they would like to hear more about.

The exhibition includes beautiful drawings and paintings of garden birds by Eileen Soper alongside a selection of ceramic birds by her sister, Eva Soper.

Image by Eileen Soper, and courtesy of the Chris Beetles Gallery on behalf of the AGBI.

These charming artworks are the inspiration for a series of family workshops and activities in the gallery over the coming months, with the first of these taking place on Saturday February 11, from 1pm to 4pm, in the gallery.

In The Free Nature Badge workshop, make a hand-made bird brooch with artist Karen Thompson.

Using coloured paper, card and accessories, you can collage a bird onto recycled cardboard which can be worn as a brooch or a badge.

Start by having a good look at the birds in the paintings and ceramics in the gallery, then imagine your chosen bird escaping into its natural habitat.

No need to book, stay for five minutes, or the whole session.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Keep an eye on the website for further fun activities.

The pictures and stories created in The Wild Escape will lead up to a collective work of art that imagines a better future for the wildlife on our doorstep, launched online and in venues across the UK on Earth Day 2023, Saturday April 22.