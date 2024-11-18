Chart-toppers Pendulum to swing into Scarborough as Open Air Theatre headline act

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pendulum – one of the most iconic electronic rock acts of all time – are heading to the TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre in summer 2025.

The chart-topping and acclaimed Australian band will headline at the venue on Friday June 20.

Tickets go on sale from ticketmaster.co.uk at 9am on Friday November 22.

Pendulum marked the end of a self-imposed hiatus earlier this year with two new EPs Elemental and Anima, along with a run of headline festival shows.

Pendulum.

It has been an incredible journey for Pendulum since they formed in their native Perth in 2002.

Releasing their critically acclaimed debut album Hold Your Colour in 2005, which included monster tracks Slam, Fasten Your Seatbelt, Tarantula and Blood Sugar, Pendulum became known for their unique blend of high-tempo productions and energetic shows.

Led by Rob Swire and bandmates Gareth McGrillen and Paul Harding, the album went platinum.

By the time 2008’s platinum-selling follow up In Silico arrived, Pendulum were one of electronic music’s biggest live acts, with the album spawning the now productions Granite and Propane Nightmares.

Headlining stages at festivals worldwide, Pendulum’s momentum continued to grow before releasing their third studio album in 2010, Immersion, which shot straight to Number 1 in the UK album charts.

After hitting the peak of their success, the guys decided in 2012 to take a break from the band and shifted their focus onto their Knife Party project.

But now Pendulum are back and ready to headline Scarborough OAT, the UK’s largest open-air concert venue.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Pendulum are one of the most important bands of the last 20 years and we are delighted to be adding them to our list of headliners for 2025.

“They returned earlier this year with two brilliant EPs that add to an incredible body of work which has won them an army of fans around the world and seen them headline some of the biggest venues and festivals.

“This is going to be another unmissable night at this very special venue.”

Pendulum join Rag’n’Bone Man, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and The Script as the headliners already announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk for more.