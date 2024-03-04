Charter Mayor of Scarborough to join RNLI's 200th celebrations this evening

Shannon class lifeboat Frederick William Plaxton 13-15 - Image: RNLI/Martin Fish

The event has been organised by station volunteers and will include Scarborough RNLI crew being presented to the Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr John Ritchie at 4pm.

Both lifeboats will also be launched at approximately 5pm and recovered at 6pm.

To mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI, Scarborough company Animated Objects will be projecting a short film created by members of the local community on the beach side of the lifeboat station between 6-7pm.

Scarborough D-class inshore lifeboat D-856 John Wesley Hillard IV - Image: RNLI/Martin Fish

Hundreds of local residents have worked on different sections of the film, which is a mixture of stop motion and digital animation, digital stills inspired by archive photography and live footage taken on board lifeboats from Bridlington and Scarborough lifeboat stations.

It is accompanied by a soundtrack featuring the voices of local schoolchildren, crew members, and rescue survivors.

There will be a private celebration for the crew and station invitees from 7pm onwards.

Event organiser, Paul Huggins, Scarborough RNLI inshore lifeboat Helm said: "The RNLI is a charity that has been saving lives at sea for 200 years.

"As we mark the 200th anniversary we want to commemorate the One Crew that has been saving lives at sea for two centuries.

'We will also celebrate being part of the world class lifesaving organisation we have become, whilst reflecting on Scarborough RNLI's contribution to the 146,000 lives saved by our charity.

"Hopefully, we inspire new volunteers, donors and supporters for the next 200 years too.

"As the Charter Mayor of Scarborough has previously been Scarborough RNLI crew, having him attend and the crew presented to him on this historic day makes the occasion even more special.

"He is part of our heritage and will always be part of our One Crew.”

Two centuries have seen vast developments in the lifeboats and kit used by the charity’s lifesavers – from the early oar-powered vessels to today’s technology-packed boats, which are now built in-house by the charity; and from the rudimentary cork lifejackets of the 1850s to the full protective kit each crew member is now issued with.

Roger Buxton, Scarborough RNLI's Lifeboat Operations Manager commented: ‘While much has changed in 200 years, two things have remained the same – the charity’s dependence on volunteers, who give their time and commitment to save others, and the voluntary contributions from the public which have funded the service for the past two centuries, it’s these selfless gestures that have enabled the RNLI to save lives at sea for 200 years.'

