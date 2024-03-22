Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hall Care Home in Thornton le-Dale has announced the opening of the brand-new pub, offering residents an additional space to socialise, relax, and enjoy a variety of activities, themed around the traditional English pub.

The new facility, introduced by the staff at The Hall, has quickly become a favourite among the care home’s community, and has embraced a vibrant and inclusive environment for all its residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bar boasts an impressive selection of beverages, ranging from classic lagers and ciders to exquisite wines and a variety of non-alcoholic options, ensuring there's something for everyone.

The Hall Care Home in Thornton-le-Dale has announced the opening of its brand-new pub.

The bar’s weekly schedule has begun to fill up, including the newly-formed and popular Gentleman’s Club, convening every Wednesday afternoon.

Similarly, the ladies of The Hall have already taken the opportunity to enjoy wine-tasting sessions and mocktail-making classes.

As the warmer weather approaches, residents will be able to make the most of the new facility, enjoying their favourite tipple with friends and family in the bar or in the home’s extensive grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane Hagan, manager at The Hall said: “The introduction of our new pub is testament to our ongoing efforts to enrich the lives of our residents, providing a home-from-home where we can make new memories together, every day.