Cheers! Whitby Beer Festival to welcome drinkers to The Mission - here's when it's on

This year, the charity beer festival – run by Whitby and District Lions Club – is celebrating its 12th anniversary and the club intends to mark the growing reputation of the festival by serving more than 30 of the best artisan ales, boutique beers and scrumptious ciders from award-winning local and regional independent brewers and micro-breweries.

The festival – which last year raised £5,000 for Whitby Lions, with all the money donated to charities in the town and surrounding area - opens its doors from Thursday July 27 to Sunday July 30.

A range of traditional hand-crafted real ales ranging from pale ales, IPAs, bitters, blonds, golden, dark milds to porters which have all been brewed in small

batches will be on offer.

All real ales are served from traditional draught casks, to give the ales a fresher taste.

You can also taste a range of real ciders to enjoy from traditional scrumpy, dry, sweet or to the ever-popular fruity ciders such as mango and strawberry.

The festival warmly welcomes anyone who wants to sample great produce from tourists, day-trippers, evening-goers and real ale enthusiasts.

Families are welcome as soft drinks are available for children, who must be supervised by an adult.

Entrance cost £5 which includes a commemorative festival tankard, which is yours to keep as a souvenir and one beer token (for one ½ pint measure).

Entry tickets can be bought in advance at our website – visit whitbylionsclub.org.uk/whitby-beer-festival/ – or on the door by either cash or by debit/credit card. Beer tokens can also be purchased throughout the festival.

Brian Harrison of Whitby Lions said: “Every year, the festival is friendly and has a relaxed atmosphere, especially when the sun is out, as we have outside

seating.

"It’s a great way to bring along some friends, family or just by yourself and enjoy our real ale and ciders.”

The Whitby Mission Café next to the hall where the festival is being held, will be serving home-made food all day.