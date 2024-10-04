Chef’s demo timetable revealed for Malton Harvest Food Lovers’ Festival
Bake Off: The Professionals judge, Benoit Blin, Masterchef winner Eddie Scott, and outdoor cook, Harrison Ward, will be amongst those sharing their skills and tips.
The timetable is as follows:
Saturday:
10.00 - Ollie Farrar: Forty-Six, Malton
10.30 - Circular Malton and Norton - Producer Talk
12.00 - Eddie Scott: Masterchef UK Champion 2022*
13.00 - Benoit Blin: Master Patissier & Bake Off: The Professionals Judge
14.00 - Harrison Ward: Fell Foodie - outdoor cook & mental health speaker
Sunday:
10.00 - Gilly Robinson: The Cook’s Place, Malton
10.30 - Kathryn Bumby: The Yorkshire Pasta Co, - Producer Talk
11.00 - Jon Appleby: The Feversham Arms, Helmsley
12.00 - Benoit Blin: Master Patissier & Bake Off: The Professionals Judge
13.00 - Josh Brimmell: York Minster Refectory, York
13.30 - Les Norman: Wine Host, Biltmore Estate Winery, NC, USA
14.00 - Steph Moon: Chef Consultant
15.00 - George Marsh: The Devonshire Fell, Burnsall
“We’ve got top chefs and producers on the free to enter demonstration stage, and then around 120 stalls set out alongside a town centre full of resident artisan makers so people can buy fresh produce to create inspirational dishes when they get home,” said Mark Brayshaw of Visit Malton, who organises the Festival.
“For those who prefer someone else to do the cooking, we’ve also got a vast range of hot and cold food outlets, offering specialist dishes from around the world.
“There will be food suitable for just about every preference – from gluten free to vegan – so everyone can make the most of their visit.”
Malton Harvest Food Lovers’ Festival is completely free to attend – making it one of the largest free food festivals in the country – and takes place from 9am to 6pm on Saturday October 5 and Sunday October 6.
Alongside all the food offerings, visitors will experience live music, a sculpture trail around the town centre, and entertainment for young visitors in the Creativitent.
For more information, go to visitmalton.com/malton-harvest-festival
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.