Chief Superintendent David Marshall joins Humberside Police as Assistant Chief Constable

David Marshall, currently Chief Superintendent at Norfolk Police, succeeds Chris Noble who moved on to become Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police.

David Marshall, who is currently Chief Superintendent at Norfolk Police, has been a police officer for over 26 years, serving in West Yorkshire before moving to Norfolk Police in 2008.

He succeeds Chris Noble, who moved on to become Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police in late December.

Mr Marshall has served in a number of police roles, starting his career at West Yorkshire Police before moving into a variety of leadership roles at Norfolk and is looking forward to getting to know the communities across the whole Humber region.

Mr Freeman, said: “I am delighted to have David join Humberside Police.

“David brings a wealth of experience and I look forward to welcoming him to the force when he arrives in a few weeks’ time.”

Mr Marshall added; “I am delighted to have been selected to join Humberside as Assistant Chief Constable.

“Over the last few years, Humberside Police Force has seen a remarkable transformation and I’m looking forward to being part of that journey moving forward.

“Universally across all staff and partners I have spoken to, what is evident is the pride in what Humberside has achieved with passion and drive to be better.