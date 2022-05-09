Children and families given the chance to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at East Riding Library sessions

East Riding Libraries will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with special fun activities and events between Wednesday, May 18 and Saturday, June 4.

For children aged four to eight, there will be special Storytime sessions focusing on ‘Tea with the Queen’.

They will be a chance to find out what happens when Ava and her invisible cat, Squishy McFluff, visit the Queen on their trip to London.

For younger children aged three and under, there will be special Bounce and Rhyme Storytimes ‘The Queen’s Hat’. Where will the Queen’s Hat end up when the wind whisks it off the Queen’s head?

Both of these activities will be an opportunity to come along and enjoy the story, and fun activities as well.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “These events in East Riding Libraries will be a great way for younger children to celebrate this great occasion! I know they will be very popular and enjoyable!”

All the events and sessions are free of charge but booking in advance is needed at some locations.