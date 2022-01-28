Children in Need walker Chris will visit Whitby, Scarborough, Filey and Bridlington next week on his epic 11,000 mile journey

Chris Howard, who is hoping to walk 11,000 miles during his epic journey, is raising money for the Children in Need appeal.

Chris has been walking to raise money for more than 400 days and is expected to be in Whitby on Wednesday or Thursday (February 3 and 4).

From Whitby he will be visiting Scarborough, Filey and Bridlington on Friday and Saturday (February 5 and 6).

He said he is interested in meeting up with any groups in the area that are supported by BBC Children in Need.

Chris has set up a crowdfunding page as part of the challenge and is looking to raise £40,000 through his exploits.

He is well on the way to hitting this target with £31,553 already donated by 773 supporters.

Chris said: “I’m walking almost 11,000 miles of coastline around mainland Britain, surviving with minimal kit, and relying on the kindness of strangers.

“I’ve chosen Children in Need because it supports so many children and young people organisations, reaching every corner of the UK.

“This is a challenge that will test me both physically and mentally. Long periods of walking alone in all weathers, I’ll walk for as long as I can each day.

“I will mainly sleep outdoors in a sleeping bag and bivvy. I hope to be offered a bed, sofa or shed occasionally but otherwise I’m surviving day to day on what I can carry.”

Visit thecoastwalker.com to find out more about the walking challenge.