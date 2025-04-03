Children's favourite Paddington to visit North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families and railway enthusiasts are in for a special treat this spring as Paddington makes a highly anticipated visit to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway on May 3 and 4.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of the marmalade-loving bear bear from Peru will have the chance to see Paddington in person as he makes personal appearances at intervals throughout both days.

Families visiting NYMR will not only enjoy a magical moment with Paddington, but steam and heritage diesel trains will also be running, offering a delightful experience for visitors of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Hawes, Events & Guest Experience Manager at NYMR, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Paddington to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Paddington is coming to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

"His stories have delighted generations, and we can’t wait for families to create special memories with him against the stunning backdrop of our heritage railway.”

Alongside the visit, there will be extra activities for families including luggage tag stamping and storytelling.

Tickets for this special event are available now.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/paddington for more.