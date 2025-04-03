Children's favourite Paddington to visit North Yorkshire Moors Railway
Fans of the marmalade-loving bear bear from Peru will have the chance to see Paddington in person as he makes personal appearances at intervals throughout both days.
Families visiting NYMR will not only enjoy a magical moment with Paddington, but steam and heritage diesel trains will also be running, offering a delightful experience for visitors of all ages.
Charlotte Hawes, Events & Guest Experience Manager at NYMR, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Paddington to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
"His stories have delighted generations, and we can’t wait for families to create special memories with him against the stunning backdrop of our heritage railway.”
Alongside the visit, there will be extra activities for families including luggage tag stamping and storytelling.
Tickets for this special event are available now.
Visit www.nymr.co.uk/paddington for more.
