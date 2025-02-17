Children's illustrator and author visits youngsters at library in West Ayton, Scarborough

Derwent Valley Bridge Community Library and Resource centre rounded off its National Storytelling Week celebrations with an extra special treat.

Children's author and illustrator, Loretta Schauer visited the library to deliver two engaging and interactive workshops.

Loretta, who now lives in York, has illustrated several picture books and novels and has recently written her own children’s novel, The Legend of Ghastly Jack Crowheart.

Thirty children aged between four and 10 years attended the sessions.

Loretta Schauer and Matilda having fun.

The children loved drawing along with Loretta, while learning tips and tricks for creating their own imaginative characters and stories.

The older children were also given an insight into the history of highway men and the perils of wearing elaborate wigs.

Matilda, aged nine said: “It was really cool to meet a real life author and to learn how she comes up with her ideas and draws her pictures.”

Bookshop Pickering Book Tree provided a pop-up bookshop and Loretta signed copies of her books for the children to read at home.

Children engrossed at the session with author Loretta Schauer.

Community Library Trustee and Children's Volunteer, Sam Merron, said: “This the first time we have had a children's author visit our library, and, after such a thoroughly inspiring and entertaining afternoon, we are hoping it won't be our last.”

The session was funded by NYC Locality Funding, arranged by County Councillor David Jeffels.