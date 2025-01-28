We asked you where your favourite places are to go for Chinese food on the Yorkshire coast. pictures: Google MapsWe asked you where your favourite places are to go for Chinese food on the Yorkshire coast. pictures: Google Maps
Chinese New Year: these are 13 of your favourite places to go for Chinese food on the Yorkshire coast

By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Jan 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 17:05 BST
With Chinese New Year set to start tomorrow (Jan 29) we asked our readers their favourite places to go for Chinese food, on the Yorkshire coast.

These are places you recommended.

Union Street, Filey. picture: Google Maps

1. Golden Dragon

Union Street, Filey. picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

North Marine Road, Scarborough. picture: Google Maps

2. Kam Sang

North Marine Road, Scarborough. picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Falsgrave Road, Scarborough. picture: Google Maps

3. Tops

Falsgrave Road, Scarborough. picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Falsgrave Road, Scarborough picture: Google Maps

4. Wing Hing

Falsgrave Road, Scarborough picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

