Christ Church to host free family fun day to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Christ Church, which is based on Quay Road in Bridlington, has organised an event to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
A family fun day will take place on Thursday, June 2 between 2pm and 5pm.
At the free event, there will be bouncy castles. face painting, garden games, crafts and a crown trail around the gardens.
A spokesperson said: “Following the success of our last family fun event back in March we are doing another one at the start of the Jubilee Weekend. Join us for a free afternoon of Fun!”
In the build up to the big day, Christ Church’s cafe will be operating with a 1950s theme, including period fancy dress, prizes for the best outfit, a nostalgia table, and a special jubilee menu.
The cafe will be open from Monday, May 30 to Tuesday, June 2 (9am to 12.30pm).