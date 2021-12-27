Dalby Forest

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team had a last minute pre-CHristmas call out on Christmas Eve

The team were called to Bickley Gate in Dalby Forest on December 24 at 13:26 by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust

A mountain biker had sustained an ankle injury on the Dalby Forest - Forestry England Red Route close to Bickley Gate.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the administration of pain relief and splinting the patient was taken to the roadside for his riding partners to drive him to the local accident and emergency for definitive medical care.