Christmas call out for Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team help injured cyclist in Dalby Forest
Monday, 27th December 2021, 9:42 am
Updated
Monday, 27th December 2021, 9:44 am
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team had a last minute pre-CHristmas call out on Christmas Eve
The team were called to Bickley Gate in Dalby Forest on December 24 at 13:26 by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust
A mountain biker had sustained an ankle injury on the Dalby Forest - Forestry England Red Route close to Bickley Gate.
After the administration of pain relief and splinting the patient was taken to the roadside for his riding partners to drive him to the local accident and emergency for definitive medical care.
Fourteen team members were deployed for an hour and a half.