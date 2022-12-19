Barchester’s Scarborough Hall care home, located near Seamer Road, has got in the Christmas spirit by hosting Christmas events for residents within the home.

The home hosted parties, gingerbread house day and carol singing, as well as currently hosting a Santa’s helper competition.

Firstly, the home hosted parties for each community within the home. The activity team hosted each party and provided entertainment and a selection of Christmas treats and tipples including Baileys, Mulled Wine and Snowballs.

Members of St James Church pose for a photo together beside the Christmas tree at Scarborough Hall’s reception after visiting residents in their bedroom’s for a tailored Christmas Carol experience.

General Manager, Charlotte Nurse said: “It’s been lovely to see the residents, team members and family members coming together to enjoy this festive time, many thanks to our entertainers who have been amazing.

“Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops.”

Barchester’s Scarborough Hall care home have then teamed up with the local shops along Falsgrave to run a find Santa’s little helper’s competition.

The competition is running until Friday December 30 and children from the local community are invited to join in.

Entertainer Thomas, team member Jessica, resident Suzie Sherwin and entertainer Sasha come together for a photo after the Christmas Party.

Entry forms are available from reception at the home and then participants will need to find all nine reindeers and seven elves in the shop windows and then return the completed forms to Scarborough Hall care home to win a prize.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Scarborough Hall care home celebrated Gingerbread House Day on Monday December 12.

The staff and residents asked head chef Paul to whip up a big batch of gingerbread for them and then got busy decorating with icing, buttercream, marshmallows, dolly mixture, candy canes and edible glitter to make some gingerbread houses.

Finally, to celebrate Christmas even more, team members and members of St James Church came together to celebrate Christmas with a very special tailored carol concert for our residents who are unable to make it out to church.

There was mulled wine, hot chocolate, roasted chestnuts and toasted marshmallows along with lots of other Christmas treats all prepared by head chef, Paul to get everyone feeling festive.