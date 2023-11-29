CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST: Filey's Fishtive Tree to be switched on this weekend

Filey’s Festive Creel tree will banish the winter darkness when it is illuminated this weekend.

The big switch on event takes place this weekend

The big switch-on takes place on Saturday, December 2, from 5-6pm at the historic Coble Landing in Filey.

The Festive Creel Tree is made with over one hundred crab and lobster pots and celebrates the town's fishing heritage.

It made its first appearance in 2017 inspired by a similar structure in Ullapool, Scotland.

The tree was named by the pupils of Filey Junior School and money raised goes to support local projects and Filey Sea Cadets.

The Filey Fishtive Tree is topped by a leaping golden salmon and will be switched on by a lucky child chosen on the night by a free raffle.

The switch on event will feature a live DJ and fireworks, and many food and drink outlets will stay open for the event.