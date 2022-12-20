Christmas Spirit - Scarborough businesses rally round to help Lils provide dinner for 10 families

Cooking up Christmas - Lily Porter has raised more than £1,000 to help families enjoy Christmas 2023

Lily Porter, 9, has a passion for making sure people always have the food they need, and this Christmas has pulled out all the stops to ensure 10 Scarborough families can celebrate a worry-free Christmas.

Lily (known to her family as Lils) gained an online following during the coronavirus pandemic when she set up Facebook page SkillswithLils.

SkillswithLils aimed to show people how to make the most of yellow sticker bargains and free food from Scarborough Community Fridge.

Lily with dad Graham Porter in the kitchen

Proud dad, Graham Porter, said: “Lils has always been keen to help people. We run the children's charity Closer Communities and Lils is aware that one of the worst things families face is when they can’t afford food or gas and electricity on Christmas Day.”

Lils decided to raise funds to provide Christmas dinner for 10 local families and also enough money to pay for their gas and electricity on Christmas Day.

Graham said: “We originally set a target of £250, but the Local Giving page went crazy with people wanting to get in touch with Lils.”

The page has now raised over £1300 with Gift Aid.

Lily and Dad Graham Porter making dinner

Lils also raised money by selling flapjacks, cupcakes and hot chocolate cones at local craft fairs and doing jobs around the house.

The St Peter’s School pupil said: “I felt sad because some people don't get Christmas every single year.

“We’re giving them meat, veg, a cheese board and puddings, and all they need for a nice Christmas dinner.”

Graham, Lils and mum, Karen approached local businesses for help and the response has been incredible:

Full of Christmas spirit

Stepney Hill Farm are doing the meat at cost

Smart’s at Filey are donating all of the fruit and veg for free

Sainsbury’s donated Christmas puddings and sweet treats

Tesco donated sweet treats, christmas puddings and sponge puddings

Coop donated biscuits

Dexters surf shop donated £50 to buy Christmas teddies and then held a charity surf session and raised another £50.

Aldred’s donated biscuits for cheese

LC Football development and Signsational donated selection boxes

Wendy’s Bakehouse donated Christmas Cakes

Lily’s story was also featured on the BBC website, prompting a shop in Henley-on-Thames to donate £250 because they were so impressed by her generosity - a second business also donated £100.

Lils, who in her spare time enjoys swimming and helps with the WAVE project with dad Graham which helps children with additional needs, said: “We’re giving Christmas dinner to a family with a child with cancer and some others.

“I’d like to say thank you to my mum and dad and the other local businesses who have helped.

“Thank you also to Lilly’s Treasures and Wendy Rushden from Wendy’s Bakehouse for making the Christmas cakes.”

Graham said: “She’s raised enough money to pay for gas and electricity so people can cook with no worries and has also decided to give gifts to five people who do wonderful things in the community this Christmas.

