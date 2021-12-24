Christmas sweaters add up for the Lloyd Dowson Team in Bridlington and Scarborough

Merry and bright! Staff from Lloyd Dowson in their Christmas attire.

Warm and wacky festive woollies replaced the usual formal business attire at Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors as the team raised money for Motor Neurone Disease.

Motor Neurone Disease Charity improves care and support for people with MND, their families and carers.

They fund and promote research that leads to new understanding and treatments and they campaign to raise awareness so the needs of people with MND and everyone who cares for them are recognised and addressed by wider society.

Vanessa Rowbottom, director at Lloyd Dowson, said: “It was great to have so many of the team involved and to help make difference to such an important charity.

"The team had fun as many of the jumpers were show stoppers!”