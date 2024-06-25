Church at Lythe, near Whitby, to host "exciting" chamber music concert

St Oswald's Church in Lythe is hosting a chamber music series concert.

The next concert in the Chamber Music series in St Oswald's Church in Lythe is an exciting one for organiser Tony Mason – seven friends have agreed to join him to perform Mendelssohn's Octet in E flat major.

To be performed on Saturday July 6, the piece, recognised as one of the greats of the chamber music repertoire, was written when Felix Mendelssohn was only 16 years old.

Tony said: “It has long been one of my ambitions to take part in a performance of this work, and I am delighted that Sarah Hydes, Richard Sigsworth and Martin Hall will join me on violin, Ellie Whitehead and Liz Hydes will play viola and Imogen Lloyd and Stephen Restorick play the two cello parts.

"This isn't performed very often at a local level.”

After the interval, Martin, Ellie, Liz and Steve join Tony to play Mozart's Quintet in C minor.

Entry £7, all proceeds going to the church Restoration Appeal.