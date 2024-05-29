Church at Lythe, near Whitby, to host next concert in Chamber Music Series

St Oswald's Church, Lythe.

The next concert in the Chamber Music series in St Oswald's Church, Lythe, gives a rare opportunity to hear the viola as the solo instrument.

Normally the viola – which is slightly larger and deeper in pitch than the violin, but not as big as a cello – sits quietly in the middle of the ensemble but on this occasion Tony Mason is playing a programme of 19th and 20th Century music which has the viola in the spotlight.

Tony will be accompanied on keyboard by Steve Maltby who needs no introduction to anyone who follows music in the Whitby area, and together they will play pieces by Glazunov, Glinka, Kalliwoda, Bridge and Finzi.

The concert on Saturday June 8 starts at 7pm and the entry fee of £7 also gives a complimentary glass of wine or fruit juice at the interval.