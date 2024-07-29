Church at Lythe, near Whitby, to host St Oswald's Weekend

By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:27 BST
St Oswald's Church in Lythe is holding an exhibition of arts and crafts, which people can pop in and see, on Saturday August 3, Sunday 4 and Monday 5.

Local creatives will display their work and visitors will be able to see art in different mediums, photographs and soft furnishings, many of which will be available to buy.

Also on display will be one of the new gates which are being made for the churchyard by joiner Ian Brown.

There is no charge to look at the display which is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Monday, and 11am to 4pm Sunday.

St Oswald's Church, Lythe.

Any donations towards the ongoing church restoration work will be gratefully received.

Cream teas will be available on all three days, and there will be a cake stall on Saturday.

The Tuesday Singers, under the direction of Steve Maltby, will give a Songs for the Summer concert at 7pm on Monday.

Entry £7, with complimentary glass of wine or fruit juice.

