The church – believed to be one of two in the country where the spire is separate from the main building – replaced the original village church which was built alongside Wykeham Abbey, ancestral home of the Downe family.

The Abbey occupies the site of the priory which was the home of a Cistercian Order of nuns, founded in 1153, while another 2023 milestone for the church is the establishing of its historic register in 1653.

Churchwarden Anthony Tubbs said: “The church is surrounded by a wealth of history and our flower festival will be reflecting its beautiful setting alongside the A170 road.”

St Helen's and All Saints' Church at Wykeham Picture by Neil Silk