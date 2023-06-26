Church at Wykeham, near Scarborough, marking 150th anniversary
The church – believed to be one of two in the country where the spire is separate from the main building – replaced the original village church which was built alongside Wykeham Abbey, ancestral home of the Downe family.
The Abbey occupies the site of the priory which was the home of a Cistercian Order of nuns, founded in 1153, while another 2023 milestone for the church is the establishing of its historic register in 1653.
Churchwarden Anthony Tubbs said: “The church is surrounded by a wealth of history and our flower festival will be reflecting its beautiful setting alongside the A170 road.”
One of its landmarks was as the venue for the wedding of cricketing legend and Yorkshire CCC opener Sir Len Hutton.