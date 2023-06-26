News you can trust since 1882
Church at Wykeham, near Scarborough, marking 150th anniversary

The unique parish church of St Helen’s and All Saints at Wykeham is marking its 150th anniversary this weekend (July 1 and 2) by staging a flower festival.
By News Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST

The church – believed to be one of two in the country where the spire is separate from the main building – replaced the original village church which was built alongside Wykeham Abbey, ancestral home of the Downe family.

The Abbey occupies the site of the priory which was the home of a Cistercian Order of nuns, founded in 1153, while another 2023 milestone for the church is the establishing of its historic register in 1653.

Churchwarden Anthony Tubbs said: “The church is surrounded by a wealth of history and our flower festival will be reflecting its beautiful setting alongside the A170 road.”

St Helen's and All Saints' Church at Wykeham Picture by Neil SilkSt Helen's and All Saints' Church at Wykeham Picture by Neil Silk
St Helen's and All Saints' Church at Wykeham Picture by Neil Silk
One of its landmarks was as the venue for the wedding of cricketing legend and Yorkshire CCC opener Sir Len Hutton.

