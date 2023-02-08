An experienced adviser will be available for a free and confidential information and advice drop in service from 10am to 1pm, at Church House, Flowergate, with no appointment needed.

People living in fuel poverty or living in cold or damp homes will also be able to access support from Warm and Well in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of Citizens Advice North Yorkshire, Carol Shreeve, said: “We are delighted to be able to reopen the Whitby office on Wednesdays after having to temporarily close the service recently due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Citizens Advice Whitby office is based at Church House on Flowergate.

"With the cost-of-living crisis affecting more and more families across the region, we want people to know that we are here for them.

"I encourage anyone who is struggling in Whitby to come and see us or contact our free adviceline on 0808 278 7900 as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citizens Advice North Yorkshire is also recruiting for volunteer trainee advisers who are willing to give up one day a week to help provide a service in Whitby.

If you are interested, contact [email protected] for further information.

Citizens Advice volunteer, Mo.

Visit https://www.cany.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering/ for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For free, independent, and confidential support or advice from Citizens Advice North Yorkshire, call their freephone adviceline Monday to Friday 9 am to 4.30pm on 0808 278 7900 or by visiting https://www.cany.org.uk/