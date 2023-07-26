News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Civic society seeks relatives of 1930s Yorkshire Filmstar Dorothy Bartlam in Scarborough

Goole Civic Society are seeking to make connect with relatives of the 1930s Yorkshire Film Star Dorothy Bartlam who has links to the Scarborough Area.
By Stephen WalkerContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST

The Civic Society are on the hunt for relatives of Dorothy Bartlam, who is the subject of the Society's next blue plaque.

Dorothy Bartlam was born to parents Charles Ruby Bartlam and Henrietta Ezard in Goole in 1907.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She rose to be a leading film start of the early 1930s and featured in over fifty films.

The 1930s film star Dorothy Bartlam, born in Goole. The 1930s film star Dorothy Bartlam, born in Goole.
The 1930s film star Dorothy Bartlam, born in Goole.
Most Popular

She was also a published novelist and noted dog breeder and retired from making films after 1936.

The newspapers of the period made much publicity of her Yorkshire roots.

After World War Two Dorothy was forgotten about and she died in obscurity in Bournemouth in 1991.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Society are making plans to celebrate Dorothy's life in September and would like to re-connect with Dorothy's family.

Dorothy's uncles Charles and Herbert were involved in shipping in Goole and both had extended families.

Herbert retired to live in Scarborough and died in the area in 1938.

Herbert's oldest son Richard died in Scarborough in 1965 and his youngest son died in Scarborough in 1964.

Both Herbert and Richard had children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Society would like to connect with any members of the Ezard family as they may be related to Dorothy.

The Society can be contacted on [email protected] or call 07867 547932.