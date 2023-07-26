Civic society seeks relatives of 1930s Yorkshire Filmstar Dorothy Bartlam in Scarborough

The Civic Society are on the hunt for relatives of Dorothy Bartlam, who is the subject of the Society's next blue plaque.

Dorothy Bartlam was born to parents Charles Ruby Bartlam and Henrietta Ezard in Goole in 1907.

She rose to be a leading film start of the early 1930s and featured in over fifty films.

The 1930s film star Dorothy Bartlam, born in Goole.

She was also a published novelist and noted dog breeder and retired from making films after 1936.

The newspapers of the period made much publicity of her Yorkshire roots.

After World War Two Dorothy was forgotten about and she died in obscurity in Bournemouth in 1991.

The Society are making plans to celebrate Dorothy's life in September and would like to re-connect with Dorothy's family.

Dorothy's uncles Charles and Herbert were involved in shipping in Goole and both had extended families.

Herbert retired to live in Scarborough and died in the area in 1938.

Herbert's oldest son Richard died in Scarborough in 1965 and his youngest son died in Scarborough in 1964.

Both Herbert and Richard had children.

The Society would like to connect with any members of the Ezard family as they may be related to Dorothy.