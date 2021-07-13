CLA launches Countryside Code educational pack at the Great Yorkshire Show

CLA president Mark Bridgeman.

Resources include teaching materials which are aimed at teachers and youth group leaders to communicate crucial messages to Key Stage 2 pupils about the Countryside Code.

The code’s messages of respecting everyone, protecting the environment and enjoying the outdoors are highlighted in these packs through a list of fun-filled activities including a soil investigator’s exercise, sky lantern role play activity and waymarker memory game.

It is hoped these packs will help children and young adults understand that safe and responsible behaviour in the countryside is fundamental to enjoyment of it.

CLA president Mark Bridgeman said: “The British countryside is famed the world over for its beauty. It’s no wonder millions of people every year visit rural communities for holidays and day trips.

“But the countryside is a working environment, where farmers and land managers work tirelessly to produce world-class food with high environmental and animal welfare standards – and it’s important young people, in particular, learn to enjoy their time in rural areas safely and responsibly.

“These resource packs offer will enable teachers and group leaders to put fun and engaging lessons plans together on the Countryside Code so children can put what they learn into practice.”

Carl Edwards, director of Leaf Education, said: “LEAF Education is delighted to have been able to work with the CLA on the production of these resources. Together we believe it is incredibly important that young people learn from an early age about the important messages in the Countryside Code.

“The earlier young people experience the joy of the countryside, the greater their chance of developing a life-long enjoyment and respect of the environment around them.”