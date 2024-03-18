Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team assist man taken ill near Danby, Whitby

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team can to the aid of a man taken ill near Danby - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

The man was taken ill shortly after passing a checkpoint on the Team’s Cleveland Survival event (which he was not involved with).

Team members from the checkpoint just south of Ainthorpe village deployed immediately to help him, backed up by two Land Rover crews whilst they also requested the attendance of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Team members were treating the casualty for the original problem, which gradually improved, they assessed that he had also sustained a shoulder injury.

The team assisted the man for around 90 minutes - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

After providing pain relief for that injury and updating YAS regarding his condition, arrangements were made for the family to be reunited with their vehicle and the casualty was advised to get checked at hospital.