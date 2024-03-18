Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team assist man taken ill near Danby, Whitby
The man was taken ill shortly after passing a checkpoint on the Team’s Cleveland Survival event (which he was not involved with).
Team members from the checkpoint just south of Ainthorpe village deployed immediately to help him, backed up by two Land Rover crews whilst they also requested the attendance of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
As Team members were treating the casualty for the original problem, which gradually improved, they assessed that he had also sustained a shoulder injury.
After providing pain relief for that injury and updating YAS regarding his condition, arrangements were made for the family to be reunited with their vehicle and the casualty was advised to get checked at hospital.
Thirteen members were involved for 1.5-hours before returning to Event Control to help with packing up all of the equipment used during the Cleveland Survival and then returning it to base, to be unpacked and all vehicles fully cleaned & refuelled the following morning.