Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team assist man taken ill near Danby, Whitby

Members of the Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team assisted a man who was taken ill whilst walking with his family on Saturday March 16.
By Louise French
Published 18th Mar 2024, 10:34 GMT
Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team can to the aid of a man taken ill near Danby - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue TeamCleveland Mountain Rescue Team can to the aid of a man taken ill near Danby - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team
Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team can to the aid of a man taken ill near Danby - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

The man was taken ill shortly after passing a checkpoint on the Team’s Cleveland Survival event (which he was not involved with).

Team members from the checkpoint just south of Ainthorpe village deployed immediately to help him, backed up by two Land Rover crews whilst they also requested the attendance of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

As Team members were treating the casualty for the original problem, which gradually improved, they assessed that he had also sustained a shoulder injury.

The team assisted the man for around 90 minutes - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue TeamThe team assisted the man for around 90 minutes - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team
The team assisted the man for around 90 minutes - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

After providing pain relief for that injury and updating YAS regarding his condition, arrangements were made for the family to be reunited with their vehicle and the casualty was advised to get checked at hospital.

Thirteen members were involved for 1.5-hours before returning to Event Control to help with packing up all of the equipment used during the Cleveland Survival and then returning it to base, to be unpacked and all vehicles fully cleaned & refuelled the following morning.

