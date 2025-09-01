Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team called to search for lost walkers near Blakey Ridge

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team was called to help locate two lost walkers on Saturday - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

North Yorkshire Police contacted Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team on Saturday (August 30) to provide assistance with the search for two walkers who were lost in the area around Blakey Ridge.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The location provided by What3Words was confirmed to be on the old railway line between Bloworth Crossing and Lion Inn at Blakey.

A limited deployment was undertaken by the team, with one Land Rover manned with 4 personnel, and two members who stay in the Danby area, making their way to Lion Inn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the Inn, the two members walked along the disused railway line towards the two walkers who were in continuous communication with the call-out officer.

A short time later the walkers met the two members and walked to the Lion Inn.

At the Inn, the two people contacted a friend to collect them.

A total of seven team members were directly involved with another 11 members on stand by for approximately 1.75 hours.