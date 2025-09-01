Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team called to search for lost walkers near Blakey Ridge
The location provided by What3Words was confirmed to be on the old railway line between Bloworth Crossing and Lion Inn at Blakey.
A limited deployment was undertaken by the team, with one Land Rover manned with 4 personnel, and two members who stay in the Danby area, making their way to Lion Inn.
From the Inn, the two members walked along the disused railway line towards the two walkers who were in continuous communication with the call-out officer.
A short time later the walkers met the two members and walked to the Lion Inn.
At the Inn, the two people contacted a friend to collect them.
A total of seven team members were directly involved with another 11 members on stand by for approximately 1.75 hours.