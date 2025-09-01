Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team called to search for lost walkers near Blakey Ridge

By Louise French
Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 10:56 BST
Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team was called to help locate two lost walkers on Saturday - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Teamplaceholder image
Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team was called to help locate two lost walkers on Saturday - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team
North Yorkshire Police contacted Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team on Saturday (August 30) to provide assistance with the search for two walkers who were lost in the area around Blakey Ridge.

The location provided by What3Words was confirmed to be on the old railway line between Bloworth Crossing and Lion Inn at Blakey.

A limited deployment was undertaken by the team, with one Land Rover manned with 4 personnel, and two members who stay in the Danby area, making their way to Lion Inn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From the Inn, the two members walked along the disused railway line towards the two walkers who were in continuous communication with the call-out officer.

A short time later the walkers met the two members and walked to the Lion Inn.

At the Inn, the two people contacted a friend to collect them.

A total of seven team members were directly involved with another 11 members on stand by for approximately 1.75 hours.

Related topics:North Yorkshire PoliceLand Rover
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice