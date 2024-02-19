Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team come to the aid of family near Danby, Whitby

Overlooking Danby and beyond . pic Richard Ponter

Since making contact with the Police regarding a problem earlier in the evening, further contact with the family had been lost, probably due to the phone signal in that particular area.

Cleveland MRT were also unable to raise them by phone when alerted by the Police.

Two of rescue team members who live relatively close to the area were asked to attend in an attempt to make contact with the family, whilst two double-crewed Land Rovers were sent from team’s base in case they were needed.

Having driven as far as they could before setting off on foot, the first two team members located the family and confirmed that they were safe and well.

However, they felt unable to remain in their accommodation overnight so the team transported them and their dogs to a point north of Danby onto the A171 Moors road from where they were collected by other family members.

Six team members were directly involved at the scene supported remotely by CLeveland MRT’s Call-out Officer and Team Leader who liaised with the Police, the team also had a further fourteen members on standby but not needed.