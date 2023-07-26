Cleveland Way cycle route crowned the third most Instagrammable in the UK

If you don’t fancy taking on the 2,200 mile Tour de France route, Betting.com has compiled a list of 63 of the most Instagrammable cycling routes to inspire keen cyclists this summer.

Cleveland Way in North Yorkshire, running from Helmsley to Filey Brigg, is the third most Instagrammable route in the UK ranking.

The route runs for 110 miles and also gives you the opportunity to take in views of the beautiful North York Moors National Park.

The route beat Cotswolds Way, which runs from Bath to Chipping Campden, England, as well as Bealach Na Ba Circuit, across the Applecross peninsula, Scotland and Offas Dyke Path, along the Wales and England border.

The Cleveland Way is also the eighth most instagrammable route in the European ranking, beating Romantic Road, from Wurzburg through to Fussen, Germany and North Downs Way, from Surrey through to Dover, England.