Climate action week coming to Scarborough, Whitby and Filey as part of nationwide campaign

Taking place between Saturday June 10 and Saturday June 18, the climate action campaign known as the ‘Great Big Green Week’ will see thousands of people across the UK organising local festivals and events.

The nationwide Great Big Green Week is being organised by The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against climate change, whose members include the National Trust, WWF, Women’s Institute, Oxfam, and RSPB.

Great Big Green Week on the Yorkshire coast is being led by Coast and Vale Community Action through their Circular Coast project.

Residents in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey are taking part in a nationwide campaign this June to highlight the need for urgent action on climate and nature.

David Stone, of Coast and Vale Community Action, said: “Local people care passionately about tackling climate change and the natural environment.

"Great Big Green Week is the perfect opportunity for us to come together to celebrate the beautiful part of the world we live in and to share ideas and take action to protect it.”

Now in its third year, the campaign events will draw attention to climate change and destruction of the natural world, while also making a connection with these issues in communities like on the Yorkshire coast.

At the same time, people from all walks of life will be showcasing actions to tackle climate change, creating a better world, for us now and for the next generation.

Great Big Green Week on the Yorkshire coast will feature dozens of free community events, special offers from local businesses called Big Green Deals and simple, everyday actions every one can take which will be highlighted on social media with the hashtag #randomactsofgreenness.

Highlights include a repair cafe at The Street, Scarborough on Monday June 12 from 1.30pm to 4pm and a community “bring and share” picnic in The Street’s garden on Saturday 17 June 11am to 3pm.

