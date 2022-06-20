Closure order placed on Bridlington property over anti-social behaviour

Anyone found to be trying to enter the property or found in the premises will be committing a criminal offence and could be liable to arrest and potentially face a six-month prison sentence. Photo submitted

Officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s anti-social behaviour team were granted a three-month closure order for the Kent Square property by Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 17), with the order taking immediate effect.

The tenant did not attend court, despite originally objecting to the application at the first hearing last week.

She was ordered by the court to pay £1,234.21 in costs to the council.

The court heard how the order was necessary as several residents living in the area had made a number of complaints about serious incidents of anti-social behaviour, disorder and criminal activity in, and linked to, the property and the nuisance it had caused residents.

The order, which runs until September 17, prohibits anyone from remaining on, or entering the premises at any time other than ERYC staff and those given permission by the local authority to attend the property.

Nigel Brignall, anti-social behaviour manager at ERYC, said: “We take all complaints of anti-social behaviour extremely seriously and will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, regardless of whether they’re council tenants or not.

“The tenant of this property had made the lives of those living nearby a misery for a prolonged period of time despite efforts from officers to work with her but by working in partnership with Humberside Police we were able to get this closure order which will now give them some peace.”

Anyone found to be trying to enter the property or found in the premises will be committing a criminal offence and could be liable to arrest and potentially face a six-month prison sentence.

Residents in the neighbourhood area are asked to contact Humberside Police on 101 should they witness anyone trying to enter the property or activity within the property.