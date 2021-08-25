Clubbercise instructors organise charity night to raise money for St Catherine's
Two fitness instructors in Scarborough are organising a charity challenge to raise much needed funds for St Catherine's Hospice.
Clair Felgate and Hayley Hall are both clubbercise instructors in Scarborough and together they have planned a charity evening.
Clair explained she was inspired by completing a Tough Mudder competition earlier in the year.
She said: "It inspired me to look at what we can do ourselves and now it's just snowballed.
"We're really chuffed."
The pair will lead a two hour clubbercise class on Saturday September 10 at Desapline Martial Arts on Barry's Lane.
Clubbercise is a form of exercise which is a combination of dance and toning moves.
All of the money raised on the night from those paying to take part, and a raffle, will be donated to St Catherine's.
Clair added: "It takes a lot of money to keep these places going so anything we can raise will be amazing."
Raffle prizes include restaurant and takeaway vouchers, hair salon vouchers and hampers.
If you would like to take part in the two hour class contact Clair and Hayley through this Facebook page.