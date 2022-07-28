Coach Trip star Brendan Sheerin hails Bridlington Explorer service during exclusive guided tour as new bus route is launched – see the video here

Putting his own spin on the tour, Brendan was joined by local residents, tourists, business owners and even some competition winners all courtesy of the Yorkshire Coast BID.

The new open-top, hop-on, hop-off bus service, aptly named the Bridlington Explorer, takes visitors on a scenic route of the sights in and around the stunning area.

From the seafront to the historic Old Town, this tour gives all visitors the opportunity to see all the iconic seaside destination has to offer.

The seasonal service will run seven days a week through to Sunday, September 11.

It will operate hourly, allowing guests to hop on and off as they please, to ensure everyone gets the chance take part in the tour.

Brendan said: “I think the Bridlington Explorer is brilliant! It’s so nice that Bridlington has this place where you can hop on and hop off and see all the amazing sights.

“I’ve had a great day out and I’d encourage everyone to go down and give the Bridlington Explorer a go.”

Commenting on the funding the Yorkshire Coast BID has provided for this service, Martyn Coltman said: “The Bridlington Explorer is something we’ve been working on for a while now – trying to connect all of the key locations across the town, and this is the first time we’ve been able to include the Old Town and Eastfield Garden Centre as part of it.

“Hop-on hop-off services are a great way to encourage tourists to come visit Bridlington and see it from a different point of view, and it was fantastic to have Brendan with us for the launch.”

Click here to see the video

