Hannah Curtis (Left) and Katie Robinson who present "Saturday Street" on C&C on Saturday mornings

The new studio will be at St. Hilda’s Business Centre, The Ropery and will launch on Monday November 22.

The radio station is also in the process of moving to new premises within Scarborough, moving from its current location on Northway to Falsgrave Community Resource Centre.

David MacGregor, Chairman, said: “It’s exciting times and lots of things are going to happen in Whitby. We’re reaching out to the people of Whitby to use us as a service.”

“We’re a hard working team, and we’re always looking for people to join us. We’re here to do as much as we can and be the voice of a community.”

The additional move to Whitby will mean the station will be available from Sandsend into Esk Valley and down into Whitby and then along the coast to as far as Flamborough.

The radio station first began in 2016 in Scarborough, as an online service accessible on DAB devices. In 2020, the station was given FM status meaning that listeners can tune in on any radio device, not just online.

The radio station is volunteer-led. They run a community calendar, as well as having a community hour five days a week, on air, that promotes local charities and projects.

Coast and County Radio also have a dedicated sports show, which runs on a Saturday as well as their sports show podcast.

David MacGregor said: “We want young people to get involved. Even if they don’t want to go on air, there’s certain skills they can enhance. There’s plenty of room for people to join us and the more the merrier!”