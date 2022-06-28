Coastal Voices choir will perform Party at the Priory concert this Saturday – find out more here

Coastal Voices' Party at the Priory will take place this Saturday (July 2) from 7.30pm.

The Party at the Priory event at the impressive venue will take place this Saturday (July 2) from 7.30pm.

There will be a bar available for refreshments during the concert.

A Coastal Voices spokesperson said: “The first half of Party at the Priory celebrates the music of the 20s, 30s and 40s using a mix of original period and modern tunes with a twist.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Anyone that has heard of Postmodern Jukebox will know the style, those that don’t are in for a treat.

“Whether it’s Bon Jovi’s ‘Living on a Prayer’ performed as a sleazy jazz cabaret number or Fred Astaire’s classic ‘As Time Goes By’, hits from the movies or Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ remixed as a Charleston, what’s not to love about celebrating this period of music?

“The second half of the show concentrates on the reign of HM The Queen.

“We will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee by whipping up a storm with British hits from throughout the past 70 years.

“Come and enjoy Bridlington’s favourite group of singers in an evening of entertainment. You are welcome to join in and singalong.”