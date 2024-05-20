Coastguard and fire service work together to rescue elderly women from Danes Dyke slipway

Danes Dyke Flamborough

The Coastguard Rescue Team from Bridlington was tasked by Humber Coastguard on Sunday (May 19) to assist an elderly female who had slipped and fallen at the bottom of Danes Dyke slipway, Flamborough.

The call was received at 3.20pm on Sunday afternoon.

The coastguard team arrived on scene and began to liaise with officers from Humberside Fire & Rescue Service who had started to assess the condition of the casualty.

Due to the location of the casualty it was decided that extraction by Coastguard equipment would be most appropriate and a carry out to the top carpark would be more comfortable for the casualty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from both the Coastguard and Fire Service conducted the extraction and the casualty was handed straight into the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust for further onward care.

A spokesperson for Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said: “We would like to wish the casualty a speedy recovery.

“A good multi-agency incident working alongside our colleagues from Humberside Fire and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.