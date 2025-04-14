Coastguard called after 'penguin' spotted on South Beach in Bridlington
In a call that may have been more suited to April 1, the team were called into action following reports from concerned members of the public about a ‘penguin’ which was on the south beach in Bridlington.
The team arrived on scene to find the bird, which was actually a Guillemot, had been taken to a local wildlife centre following concerns.
A spokesperson for Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Whilst the Guillemot can be mistaken for penguins when stood on the beach, their long beaks and colours are quite distinctive.
“Guillemots are locals to our cliffs and can be found usually at the RSPB nature reserve at Bempton!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.