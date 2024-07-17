Coastguard officers visit Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat station
The lifesaving crews met at the lifeboat station in Staithes to share information, look at each other’s assets, talk about past rescues as learning points and learn more about each other’s processes and capabilities for the next time both teams are called out to the same emergency on the North Yorkshire coastline.
Coastguard officers also got chance to get an up-close look at Staithes and Runswick RNLI inshore lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue III.
Shaun Winspear, Station Officer for Staithes Coastguard said: “Meeting our search and rescue partners at Staithes and Runswick RNLI is a great way for our team to learn about the functions and assets of the RNLI and for the volunteers of the charity to learn about ours.
“We’re already exploring options for joint training in the future.
"It is important to keep these strong working relationships, which are of clear benefit when the time of need arises.”
