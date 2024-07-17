Volunteers from Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat station and officers from HM Coastguard in Staithes - Image: RNLI/James Stoker

Staithes Coastguard officers visited Staithes and Runswick lifeboat station on Monday, July 15.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lifesaving crews met at the lifeboat station in Staithes to share information, look at each other’s assets, talk about past rescues as learning points and learn more about each other’s processes and capabilities for the next time both teams are called out to the same emergency on the North Yorkshire coastline.

Coastguard officers also got chance to get an up-close look at Staithes and Runswick RNLI inshore lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Winspear, Station Officer for Staithes Coastguard said: “Meeting our search and rescue partners at Staithes and Runswick RNLI is a great way for our team to learn about the functions and assets of the RNLI and for the volunteers of the charity to learn about ours.

“We’re already exploring options for joint training in the future.

"It is important to keep these strong working relationships, which are of clear benefit when the time of need arises.”