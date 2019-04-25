Coastguard search to find missing 87-year-old man in Filey

Last night, Filey Coastguard were tasked to search for a missing 87-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

The team, alongisde Filey Police, Humber Coastguard information, Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team and Filey lifeboat, gathered information and formulated a search plan to find the man who was unaccounted for from a property in the Flat Cliffs area of Filey

After several hours of searching the beach, cliffs, ravines and gardens of surrounding properties in darkness the gentleman was reunited with his family safe and well.

In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.