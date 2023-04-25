The incidents happened on Sunday April 23.

Firstly, at 10.20pm, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue assisted the coastguard to help three people who were stuck on the path.

They were unable to use the metal ladder on the cliff side. The Coastguard carried out the rescue, and Filey fire crews provided lighting at the scene.

Coastguards were called out on two separate rescue missions in Filey.

The same night, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Filey, Bridlington and Scarborough were called after concerns were raised over the safety of two persons believed to be fishing at Filey Brigg.

With the assistance of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the casualties were located on the north side of the Brigg but were inaccessible without a technical rope rescue.

Coastguard teams performed a rescue by lowering a cliff technician over the cliff edge to recover both persons to the cliff top and into the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Bridlington Coastguard said: “These fishermen had a very lucky escape.

“We would advise anyone venturing to the coast to check the tide times, wear appropriate clothing and take a phone that is charged incase of an emergency.”

If you do get into difficulties then dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

